For 33 years, "The Simpsons" has been a Sunday night staple on Fox and now, its showrunner has come out to say he knows how the long-running animated comedy will end, according to The Wrap.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, showrunner Al Jean said he wants to tie the shows conclusion back to its 1989 debut episode.

The title of "The Simpsons" pilot was called "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” and that is the link, Jean said.

"I mentioned that there would be an ending where the last episode, they'd be going back to the Christmas pageant from the first episode, so that the whole series was a continuous loop," he said. "That's how I would end it, if I had to."

However, don’t get too alarmed at the notion of Homer, Bart, Maggie, Marge and Lisa saying goodbye, as Jean doesn't see "The Simpsons" ending anytime soon.

"To be honest, the talk of ending, especially as we're doing really well on Disney+ in the U.S. and the U.K. and other countries in the Americas, I don't see anybody going, 'Let's wrap it up, or figure out how to get out of it' at the moment,'" he said.

The show has been renewed until 2023 on the network and has also reached their 700th episode this past season. During his Radio Times interview, Jean said he wants to try and hit the 1,000 episode mark for the landmark series.

“I calculated that if we make it to 1,000 episodes, that’s 12 more seasons… So I’ll just be saying, I’ll be very happy to be here in 12 seasons’ time … [but] it’s not just a hop, skip and a jump, it’s a little further than that,” he stated.

