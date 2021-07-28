How much are you willing to drop for a side of fries? If you’re willing to spend hundreds, consider the most expensive French fries in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

The Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites served at New York City’s Serendipity 3 restaurant will run you $200.

Oh, and it’s not an entrée — It’s a side dish.

"Truffle, truffle, and truffle inside these fries,” Corporate Executive Chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert said while describing the pricey dish.

“The Mornay sauce, in other words, the cheese sauce, is meant to be a dipping sauce, which is infused with truffles in a thousand different ways, too. Truffle is the main star here."

And this dish doesn’t stop at truffle. The Pomme Frites are only made of the finest Chipperbec potatoes blanched in Dom Pérignon champagne vinegar. And because regular oil is nowhere near good enough, they are cooked in goose fat.

And what about that cheese sauce, you ask? The Mornay is made of organic udder cream, black truffle butter and Gruyere.

If this is not decadent enough, the side dish is topped with flecks of edible 23-karat gold.

Food connoisseurs interested in sampling this dish must be patient. There is currently an eight- to 10-week waitlist for the Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites.

