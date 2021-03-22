A delivery person for DoorDash is out of a job after a woman complained he demanded sexual favors in exchange for her food, the company said.

"This inappropriate and unacceptable behavior is never tolerated on the DoorDash platform," the service said in a statement to Inside Edition Digital.

"The Dasher involved was immediately deactivated earlier this month when the incident occurred, and we have been in touch with the customer to offer our support. We sincerely regret that this incident fell short of the experience we strive to provide every day," the statement concluded.

The customer took to social media earlier this month to post what she said were messages from a DoorDash deliverer.

"Question for ya," the exchange began, according to the woman. She replied, "Yes?"

"First, are you single lol," the driver wrote, she said. "I have a boyfriend," she answered.

"Well look. First off, it's late, wet, rainy and I'm tired. DoorDash offered me this delivery when I was 10 miles away, meaning there's not many drivers out," he responded.

"So I'll make you a deal. Help me out a little sexually and I'll deliver the food. If not, I'm going to have to cancel," he added, according to the woman.

Incensed, the customer put the exchange on Facebook, adding, "I can’t believe this happened. I feel incredibly unsafe because now this sick individual has both my phone number and my address."

Where the incident occurred was not disclosed.

