A SWAT team showed up at an apartment demanding to be let in before kicking the door in, but they were at the wrong address.

Video shows police about to break down a door. They were looking for a person having a mental breakdown and throwing items out of a fourth-floor window.

When they kicked in the door, a woman was cowering in the kitchen holding a teapot. She was about to take a bath and only had time to grab a coat to cover herself when police burst in and pointed their guns.

The woman, identified as therapist Elisabeth Rehn, was shaking uncontrollably and crying.

Rehn is suing the Seattle Police Department. Police not only entered the wrong apartment, but they entered the wrong building. The trouble was in the building next door.

Rehn’s lawyers say the therapist was put in “mortal fear” by the incident.

Bodycam footage captured one officer admitting they were at the wrong address.

“I’m sorry about that. We thought you were the victim and you were being held captive,” an officer said.

Rehn’s lawyer says the incident could have had a tragic ending. “She grabbed the teapot, I guess for self-defense. Thank heavens it wasn’t a knife,” her attorney says.