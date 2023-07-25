These 8 Health Tips Can Add Decades to Your Life, New Study Finds

You can add years to your life with eight simple tips.
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:04 PM PDT, July 25, 2023

If you're interested in living an extra 24 years, here are some tips for you.

It's never too late to live longer, according to new study results.

Adding eight healthy lifestyle choices can add decades to your time on the planet.

Even if you start as late as age 60, you can still tack on an extra 18 years, according to study results. 

The study was presented Monday at Nutrition 2023, the American Society for Nutrition's annual meeting, which was held in Boston. The research looked at lifestyle behaviors practiced by nearly 720,000 military veterans between the ages of 40 and 99.

“There’s a 20-year period in which you can make these changes, whether you do it gradually or all at once,“ said lead study author Xuan-Mai Nguyen, a health science specialist for the Million Veteran Program at the VA Boston Healthcare System.

The changes are: exercise, eat healthy meals, sleep well, reduce stress and nurture positive social relationships, as well as avoiding developing addictions to smoking, drinking or opioids.

Not abusing opioids was the second-highest contributor to leading a longer life, the study found. It reduced the risk of an early death by 38%, the data showed.

Regular exercise was the most important activity to living longer, the study said. Analyses showed a 46% reduction in the risk of death from any cause, compared to people who didn't exercise at all, the study showed.

