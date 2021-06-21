These Are Some of the Best Discounts on Electronics for Prime Day 2021 | Inside Edition

These Are Some of the Best Discounts on Electronics for Prime Day 2021

Shopping
Man in front of TV sets
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 5:46 AM PDT, June 21, 2021
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shop all the best deals for Prime Day on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21.

Get your shopping cart wheels greased up –– Amazon's Prime Day begins today.

Amazon will be cutting prices on some of its most beloved products for just two days. This offer lasts only Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22, and is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members.

Sign up for a 30-day free trial here. After the trial is over, membership costs are $12.99 per month or $199 per year. You can cancel whenever you want.

Here are some of the best discounts on electronics that you won't want to miss.

Lightweight Segway Electric Kick Scooter for 32% off (Now $399)

Amazon

Shop here

Video Game Console Backpack for 20% off (Now $71)

Amazon

Shop here

Bluetooth Headphones for 40% off (Now $71)

Amazon

Shop here

Magnetic Levitating Bluetooth Speakers for 20% off (Now $70)

Amazon

Shop here

NeoGeo Mini Pro Player Pack for 30% off (Now $69)

Amazon

Shop here

Wireless Lavalier Microphone Headset for 30% off (Now $67)

Amazon

Shop here

TV Sound Bar for 32% off 

Amazon

Shop here

Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds for 20% off (Now $67)

Amazon

Shop here

Insignia Smart 24" HD TV for 41% off (Now $100)

Amazon

Shop here

Select Ninja Items for up to 30% off

Amazon

Shop here

Echo Show 5 for $45 (Regularly $80)

Amazon

Shop here

Toshiba Smart TV for 33% off (Save $100)

Amazon

Shop here

Video Baby Monitor for 20% off (Now $63)

Amazon

Shop here

Star Trek: The Complete Series for 57% off (Now $62)

Amazon

Shop here

Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for 28% off (Now $57)

Amazon

Shop here

 

Trending on Inside Edition

Paul Murdaugh Received Online Threats About 2019 Boat Crash Ahead of His and Mom Maggie's Killings: Report
Paul Murdaugh Received Online Threats About 2019 Boat Crash Ahead of His and Mom Maggie's Killings: Report
1

Paul Murdaugh Received Online Threats About 2019 Boat Crash Ahead of His and Mom Maggie's Killings: Report

Crime
14-Year-Old Girl With Down Syndrome Left Out of Cheerleading Squad Photo in Yearbook
14-Year-Old Girl With Down Syndrome Left Out of Cheerleading Squad Photo in Yearbook
2

14-Year-Old Girl With Down Syndrome Left Out of Cheerleading Squad Photo in Yearbook

News
Daredevil Stunt Rider Alex Harvill Dies Attempting to Break Motorcycle Jump World Record
Daredevil Stunt Rider Alex Harvill Dies Attempting to Break Motorcycle Jump World Record
3

Daredevil Stunt Rider Alex Harvill Dies Attempting to Break Motorcycle Jump World Record

News
Goldendoodle Rescues Fawn From Drowning in Virginia Lake
Goldendoodle Rescues Fawn From Drowning in Virginia Lake
4

Goldendoodle Rescues Fawn From Drowning in Virginia Lake

Animals
Juneteenth Food Traditions Are Rooted in the Black American Diaspora, Texas Native Joi Chevalier Explains
Juneteenth Food Traditions Are Rooted in the Black American Diaspora, Texas Native Joi Chevalier Explains
5

Juneteenth Food Traditions Are Rooted in the Black American Diaspora, Texas Native Joi Chevalier Explains

Human Interest