These New Yorkers Will Never Forget Their Flooded Subway Commute Home

Torrential rain caused chaos Thursday, as tropical storm Elsa made its way up the East Coast. Flooding in New York City had some people almost having to swim home during the commute they will likely not soon forget.

Straphangers encountered waist deep water at one subway entrance, and some even tried wearing garbage bags to stay dry. One woman didn’t have a garbage bag, but bravely entered the mucky water anyway.

Videos and images of the storm’s effects on the subway were widely circulated on social media. People trying to get home found challenge after challenge.

Another video showed a waterfall coming down the stairs inside the subway.

“The concrete above ground does not absorb the water. The water comes through the vents, down the stairs in those waterfalls and then if the drains at the street level can’t handle the water, it goes over the curb and then makes things even worse,” acting MTA President Sarah Feinberg said.

The storm also caused flooded roads, sinkholes and even water pouring inside of people’s apartment buildings.

