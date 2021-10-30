If you have termites, exterminators may cover your house with a tent for fumigation. But now comes a warning that some thieves are targeting these covered homes, even donning gas masks to deal with the toxic fumes.

It happened to screenwriter Chloe King, who had $77,000 of her mother’s jewelry stolen by a thief who was seen rifling through her closet as the home was being treated for termites.

“As the police stated, it is open season,” King told Inside Edition.

King is not just blaming the burglars, but also Terminix, the company she hired to take care of the infestation. She says that she was not told to secure her valuables and was even told the house would be safe.

John Beltran, CEO of Tanler Exterminating, says he makes sure clients know the risks and take precautions before tented fumigation takes place.

“Any valuables, firearms or anything of high-dollar value — you need to make sure you either remove it or secure it someplace else,” Beltran said.

He suggests installing a temporary security system that will notify police if there’s movement in the home. He says hiring a private security firm for a few days might be a good investment.

Terminix says the work in King’s home was done by a different service provider. Still, the company arranged a refund, saying the safety and security of their customers is their top priority.

