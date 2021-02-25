This Is Why Women Are So Much Better Than Men at the 'Balance Challenge' Trending on TikTok

Couples across the country are finding out who has the better balance for TikTok’s latest trend. For the balance challenge, you get on your knees with your forearms flat on the ground and lift your arms so you’re resting on your elbows. Then, you have to quickly put your hands behind your back and see if you can keep your balance.

Women are often better at the challenge, because of a key physics concept called center of gravity.

“Women, generally speaking, have a lower center of mass,” Dr. Craig Arnold, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, explained. “It’s closer to their knees. Whereas for men, generally it’s higher.”

Married couple Kianna and Preston Hardy gave it a try.

“I thought I was flexible enough, and I was definitely strong enough to hold my core and be able to hold myself back. But for some reason, I just physically can't do it. I just don’t know what it is,” Preston told Inside Edition.

Reporters Ann Mercogliano and Steven Fabian also put the challenge to the test. Watch the video in the player above to see how it turned out!

