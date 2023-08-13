People have worked out at home for decades, but virtual reality may take exercising at home to a new level.

Valkyrie Industries has created a home workout unlike the DVDs and VHS tapes of the past.

"We're tailoring this to the new and current generation of humans who are fixated on screens," CEO Kourosh Atefipour told CBS News. "Just because the workout is virtual, doesn’t mean the results are."

In what a generation raised on video games may want in a gym, this workout uses virtual reality headsets and electro muscle stimulation.

The armbands send EMS pulses to the biceps and triceps, giving the same reaction in your body as lifting weights.

"The feeling you get out of these is resistance, load, fatigue and weight, up to a certain level, but it's designed more for strengthening, toning and conditioning," Atefipour said.

The harder a person exercises, the more resistance they feel.

"Which fundamentally interacts with your muscles to create that same electrical impulse that your brain perceives when you're holding a cup, a mug, a water bottle, or a dumbbell," Atefipour said.

Missing the feeling of working out with others? Users can join virtual classes in the Metaverse.