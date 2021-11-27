Thomas Wells, an Oklahoma singer who appeared on reality shows like “American Idol,” “X-Factor,” “The Winner Is,” and “The Voice,” has died after a horrible accident.

His wife, Jessica Wells, shared with TMZ that he was working at a manufacturing plant when he got caught in an automatic conveyor belt that didn’t stop.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died on November 13.

“Thomas had an amazing voice and loved singing hymns as well as contemporary music,” his obituary reads. “He loved to make people laugh. He always had a smile and loved to joke and give people a hard time. He was a great entertainer and always became the center of attention.”

“It was the worst day of my life because I lost my husband,” Jessica said in a Facebook video about Thomas while visiting his grave.

The pair met in 2003 and have been married since 2004. In the clip, she gave more details about what happened in the hospital before Thomas passed away.

“He was my best friend,” Jessica added. "He was okay. He was home with our lord. I know one hundred and million percent that Thomas is up there waiting for me.”

