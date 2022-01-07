Those Recovering From COVID-19 Should Be Careful About Shoveling Snow, Says Cardiologist

Every year, there are injuries and heart attacks caused from shoveling snow, but this year, officials are warning, if you've had COVID-19, maybe someone else should do the job.

Those suffering from long haulers syndrome are at a greater risk of injury from shoveling, according to cardiologist Dr. Steven Reisman.

“People recovering from COVID — it is dangerous for them to be out shoveling snow. In particular if they've gained weight, they're obese, they have respiratory issues secondary to COVID, and they've really had an increase in their inactivity, leading to more risk of heart disease,” Reisman said.

He also says that if you must shovel, be careful.

“If you have to go out and you have a history of COVID, just make sure your lungs have good capacity and you don't have risk factors of heart disease. And then do it very slowly and make sure you warm up intermittently,” Reisman said.

It was a day of cleanup in the Eastern U.S., made more difficult by spiraling COVID-19 cases.

In New York City, up to 25% of sanitation workers are out sick.

The same issue is affecting Kentucky, one motorist found.

“This is the day that COVID crippled Louisville with a 1-inch snow. Supposedly, 14% of our road crews are out sick with COVID,” the driver said.

Close to 12,000 thousand people end up in emergency rooms every year due to snow shoveling-related injuries.

