The famous French celebrity twins Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff have died from COVID-19 within days of each other at a Paris hospital. They were 72.

Igor died Monday, just six days after Grichka died Dec. 28, friends said.

The brothers were convinced that healthy lifestyles would prevent them from contracting the coronavirus, friends said. They were both admitted to the hospital in mid-December, according to their attorney.

Family friend Pierre-Jean Chalençon said they waited too long to seek hospital treatment, deciding it was similar to flu. "People have said they were anti-vaxxers but they absolutely weren't," he told BFMTV. "Several friends told them to get themselves vaccinated but they felt because of their lifestyle and their [lack of] comorbidity, they weren't at risk of Covid."

The Bogdanoff brothers, known for being eccentrics, were the descendants of Austrian nobility, the BBC reported.

They began their careers hosting popular TV shows about science and science fiction, including "Temps X" and "Rayons X."

Over the years, as their facial characteristics began to change, the twins were the subject of much speculation that they had undergone significant plastic surgeries.

The brothers denied those claims, saying they had tried "technologies" to enhance their features.

Academics said the pair oversimplified science in their television shows, but viewers loved the programs. Both brothers had earned doctorates in physics, but controversy surrounded their theses on the Big Bang theory and space-time links, CBS reported. They were also accused of plagiarism.

An internal university investigation later determined their work had no scientific value, but they were nonetheless awarded doctorate degrees.

