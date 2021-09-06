‘Big John,’ the World’s Largest Triceratops Fossil Ever Found, Is Up for Auction in France | Inside Edition

‘Big John,’ the World’s Largest Triceratops Fossil Ever Found, Is Up for Auction in France

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 6:19 AM PDT, September 6, 2021

Big John is huge! His skull alone measures nearly nine feet long and six-and-a-half feet wide.

A pile of bones, nicknamed “Big John,” is the largest triceratops fossil ever found. His skull alone measures nearly nine feet long and six-and-a-half feet wide.

Big John roamed what is now the American West some 66 million years ago.

He was discovered in 2014, and he was named not for his size but in honor of the person who owned the land on which he was found.

Big John sports a hole in the bony frill of his head, the result, paleontologists think, of an injury inflicted by a smaller rival.

Clearly, Big John has stories to tell.

And for someone with the money, this could be their very own pet fossil.

The Druout auction house in Paris, France, is facilitating the sale of Big John. The dino is expected to sell for big money too.  Auctioneers think he’ll go for 1.2 to 1.5 million euro, or about $1.4 to $1.7 million.

The auction house says there are about ten potential bidders in the world for Big John. They’ll have their chance to own a piece of pre-history in late September.

