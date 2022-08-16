Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of drink pouches that could be be contaminated with a cleaning solution, the company announced.

The recall affects nearly 6,000 cases of Capri Sun juice bags, the food company said in a statement. The 6.6-ounce, kid-friendly pouches may have been tainted by a diluted cleaning solution that was accidentally introduced into a production line at one of its factories.

The only flavor affected was wild cherry-flavored juice drinks. Kraft Heinz advised buyers to return the pouches to purchase sites.

Consumers were also urged to check dates on the pouches. The “Best When Used By” designation on the affected drinks is June 25, 2023.

The company said it is "actively working" with retailers to remove the products from store shelves.

"The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product," Kraft Heinz said.

Related Stories