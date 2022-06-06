Several cheeses sold in different states have been recalled due to listeria contamination concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The cheeses that are potentially contaminated were produced during the first week of May and sent to grocery stores that include Fareway, Price Chopper and Super Saver in nine states.

The states affected include Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 260 out of the nearly 1,600 Americans that get listeriosis each year die.

Listeria infections can be serious and sometimes fatal in the very young, frail, elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

The CDC says that healthy people may experience short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

After routine sampling by the FDA, the Missouri-based company Paris Brothers issued the recall that includes the following products:

• Cottonwood River Cheddar

• D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

• Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

• Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Colby Jack

• Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

• Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Recalled cheese that was purchased from the full list of retail locations can be returned for a refund.

