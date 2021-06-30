The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall on Dole fresh blueberries due to possible Cyclospora parasite contamination, officials said.

The recalled products were packed between May 28 and June 9 and were distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York, and Wisconsin, as well as two Canadian provinces, Alberta and British Columbia.

The FDA warns not to consume the contaminated products and discard of them immediately, a report said.

"Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials," the FDA said in a statement. "No illnesses have been reported to date in association with the recall."

To find out if you have the tainted berries, a list of UPC codes and product lot codes to look out for are on the packaging of the contaminated products, according to the FDA announcement.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water, according to the FDA.

Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches, and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment, the release said.

To find out more about the Dole Fresh Blueberries Recall check out their website here.

