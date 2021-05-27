Over 5 Million Handheld Clothing Steamers Recalled After More Than 100 People Get Severely Burned: Officials | Inside Edition

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:30 PM PDT, May 27, 2021

The company has reportedly received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries.

A company that sells clothing steamers nationwide is recalling more than 5 million handheld clothing steamers after reports of customers getting severely burned by the hot water leaking from the product, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.

There have been a reported 227 incidents involving hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries from the Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini products, according to the USPC notice.

Eight of the reports included second-degree burns and six reports of third-degree burns, the USPC said.

The steamers have been sold by HSN, formerly known as Home Shopping Network, at HSN.com and on the HSN television network, in-store, and online by several notable retailers including Target and Lowes.

Consumers will receive a full refund for products purchased between January 2018 and December 2020, and a partial refund for products bought between January 2015 to December 2017.

The recall comes as part of a settlement of a class-action lawsuit filed last year.

