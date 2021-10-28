TikTok star Huey Haha has reportedly died.

His TikTok account, which had four-and-a-half million followers, has been deactivated, but a post on his Instagram account announced the news of his death and revealed that he has left behind a daughter.

His cause of death was not disclosed.

The social media star gained his following by posting funny videos. Many followers and friends have been posting condolences, saying how he made them laugh on their tough days.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family pay for funeral expenses and to help support his daughter.

Huey Haha was 22.

