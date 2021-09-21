TikTok Is Trying to Stop Students From Ruining School Property With Destructive ‘Devious Licks’ Trend | Inside Edition

September 21, 2021

Examples of these videos are getting harder to find online right now because TikTok is trying to get the trend to stop. 

Viral TikTok trend or criminal act? In this case, it’s both, according to officials.

Students across the country have been sharing what they call “devious licks” or “diabolical licks” online. And they are wreaking havoc on schools. 

“The viral videos depict as heroes the students who are stealing mirrors, trashing soap dispensers and towels, stealing stalls,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

“Theft and vandalism really are a disservice to the teachers and staff who really don't need another headache, as they come back to school in the midst of a continuing pandemic.”

“We're removing content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior,” the company said on Twitter. “Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

They also posted a screenshot of what one would find if they searched for devious licks. 

Now that they won’t be able to share their videos, hopefully, students will give up trying to outdo each other. If they don’t, schools threaten severe disciplinary action for anyone caught taking part in the challenge. 

