Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' TV Wife Patricia Richardson Says He Did Not Flash Her in Resurfaced Clip

In the wake of Pamela Anderson's claim that she was flashed by “Home Improvement” star Tim Allen, another star from the ‘90s show is speaking out in defense of the actor, saying contrary to what’s circulating online, he didn't expose himself to her.

A resurfaced clip from the sitcom’s blooper reel is going viral following Anderson's claim that Allen once flashed her. In it, Allen is seen flashing his TV wife, Patricia Richardson.

“You look real sexy,” Richardson’s Jill Taylor tells Allen’s Tim Taylor, who is dressed in a kilt in the clip.

“I do?” Allen asks.

“Yeah, you've got the legs for this,” she replies. “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter.”

It’s then that Allen lifts up the kilt at Anderson as the studio audience cheered. Anderson’s jaw dropped and she and Allen laughed.

But Anderson said Tuesday that Allen was wearing boxers underneath the kilt.

“People ask me what was under his kilt when he flashed me - he was well dressed under there," Richardson said in an Instagram post. “I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, but not by a main in boxer shorts.”

Her comments come after Anderson claimed in her new book, “Love, Pamela,” that Allen flashed her backstage during her first day on the job at “Home Improvement” in 1991, when she was hired to play the “Tool Time” girl who appeared on Allen’s character’s television show.

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” she writes. “He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. ‘Now we’re even.’ I laughed uncomfortably.”

Before making her first appearance as an actress on “Home Improvement,” Anderson was a widely known Playboy model. Allen has denied Anderson’s claim, saying that the incident never happened.

In her statement on social media, Allen’s TV wife noted she did not know Anderson and that she spent most of her time on set while not filming in her dressing room with her children.

“I knew Tim very well,” Richardson wrote. “I doubt this story greatly.”

Anderson’s book goes on sale next Tuesday.

