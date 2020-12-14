Tips for Getting the Best Bargains This Holiday Season

With the holidays coming up, there are bargains out there you won’t want to miss! Inside Edition teamed up with RetailMeNot and its Shopping Expert, Sara Skirboll, for holiday shopping tips.

Before you start shopping, make sure to visit RetailMeNot.com or download the free app. You can save money on last minute gifts for the entire family and maybe find something to treat yourself.



Retail Me Not

Also, if you’re not taking advantage of cash back offers, you should be! RetailMeNot has some of the best cash back offers on all the gift items you need, from technology to shoes. For example, Lenovo has up to 10% cash back, Portal is offering 30% cash back and New Balance has 16% cash back.

Another tip – if you need your item in a pinch, consider buying online and picking up curbside. In many instances, you can pick up your items in two hours or less. Some stores are offering deals if you buy online and pick up curbside. Walgreens will take 20% off your purchase of $25 or more if you pick up your order curbside.

With more people doing all of our holiday shopping online, make sure to install a browser extension like Deal Finder, which automatically applies coupons and cash back offers at checkout. It will save you time and money — exactly what we need this time of year.

