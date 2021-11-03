Tips for Helping Kids Through Their Fear of Needles to Get Vaccinated

By IE Staff
First Published: 3:12 PM PDT, November 3, 2021

An estimated 63% of children have a fear of needles, also known as trypanophobia.

For every parent who's been desperate to get their child protected against COVID-19, it’s a monumental day as the FDA and CDC give the go ahead for kids ages 5 through 11 to get vaccinated.

Now if they could just get some kids to overcome their jitters about getting shots. An estimated 63% of children have a fear of needles, also known as trypanophobia. 

Youngsters in Hartford, Connecticut, were the first in the nation to get the shot late last night, moments after the CDC gave the green light. One brave girl stayed calm by holding her friend’s hand.

It’s one of the many tricks kids can use to overcome their fear, according to child psychiatrist Dr. Vera Feuer.

“It’s also important to tell the truth to kids and be honest. Be honest about what is gonna happen and explain what is gonna take place. Prepare them,” Feuer said.

You can also try to distract your kids with a toy, book, stuffed animal or electronics, the psychiatrist said.

Another tip — use numbing cream or a topical pain patch to numb the injection site. 

Twenty-eight million 5 to 11-year-olds are now eligible for the vaccine, but don’t expect a stampede just yet. According to one Kaiser Family Foundation survey, just 27% of parents say they will vaccinate their kids right away, 33% are going to wait and see, 5% say only if required and 30% say no how, no way.

It’s estimated roughly 800 children have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.

