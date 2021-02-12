Tips for Saving on Prescription Costs in the New Year

It’s a new year, which may mean changes to the price you pay for medication. But just because your price changed, doesn’t mean you have to pay more. It’s important to know you have options that can help you save on your prescriptions.

Inside Edition teamed up with RxSaver and its Medical Expert, Dr. Holly Philips, for tips on how to afford your prescription medication, whether you’re insured or uninsured. Here are a few things you should know to help you save.

RxSaver

1. Check if a generic version is available

Whether you’ve been prescribed a new medication, or have been taking the same one long-term, ask your doctor if a generic version is available, Philips says. Generic medications are almost always less expensive than their brand-name counterparts and just as effective. There also may be a different option within the same medication class that costs less.

2. Look for coupons

Just because you have insurance doesn’t necessarily mean you are getting the best price, Philips says. There are coupons available for thousands of medications. Manufacturers often offer coupons for branded drugs. Sites and apps such as RxSaver offer free prescription coupons that could help you save as much as 85%. Visit RxSaver.com to check these coupon prices and see if you could be paying less.

3. Prices can vary by pharmacy

Finally, the pharmacy you go to could make a difference in the price you pay. If you aren’t paying with insurance, prices can vary a lot by pharmacy, and RxSaver will show you how these prices compare.

It’s important to know you do have options, Philips says. A little homework can translate to a lot of savings!

