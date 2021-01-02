Tips for Avoiding Losing Your Luggage

Despite countless warnings from the CDC, millions of Americans are still traveling, and that means lost luggage. But there are things you can do to keep your belongings safe.

A cardboard ID tag on your checked bag may not be enough on its own. It could get torn off as your luggage gets processed.



CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg says to take a piece of duct tape and write your name and cell phone number and put it on the inside of your bag. If the outside tag gets ripped off, you can still ID the bag and get it back to you.



Greenberg also says to be careful about having valuables in your luggage. It’s important to understand what's excluded from airline liability, including expensive cameras, jewelry and furs.



