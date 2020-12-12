Tips on How to Have a Holiday Party on Zoom

The classic office holiday party is likely not taking place in workspaces across the U.S. this year, as the great American tradition of dancing, drinking and sometimes boisterous behavior, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, most companies are opting to hold virtual holiday parties. Wen-Jay Ying, who owns Local Roots NYC, a farm-fresh produce delivery service, told Inside Edition they considered trying to go the traditional route.

"We considered a socially distant holiday party at our warehouse, because we have really high ceilings and we can definitely socially distance, but it's getting so cold outside that I just don't think anyone would really be able to enjoy themselves completely," Ying said.

Instead, they chose to have a party on Zoom, and sent everyone attending the digital fête a miniature pie so they could enjoy at least one thing "together."

Just because you're having a virtual party doesn't mean it has to be boring, event planner Ashley Douglass told Inside Edition. But like any holiday office party, remember, there is a certain etiquette you should follow, even on Zoom. Be sure to watch the video above to learn more about the dos and don'ts of online partying.

