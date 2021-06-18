Tips for Staying Cool When It's Scorching Hot Outside

It may be scorching outside, but there are steps you can take to make sure you stay cool inside, according to lifestyle expert Erica Katz.

First, what should you do if it’s a hot summer night and you can’t get cool enough to fall asleep? Freeze your sheets, Katz says.

“All you do is you take your sheets, fold them up like this and then we're gonna put them in a plastic bag, then seal the bag and put it right in the freezer," Katz said.

Before you’re about to go to sleep, just take the sheets out and slip into a nice, cool bed.

Another tip — if your air conditioner isn't keeping things cool enough, grab a bowl of ice and a small fan, Katz said. Place the bowl in front of the fan, and turn it on for an instant cool breeze. You can also create your own cooling pad, with a sock, some rice and a freezer.

Not many people realize that peppermint tea can work as a natural coolant for the body, Katz said.

“A great way to cool down is to brew some peppermint tea, put it in the refrigerator and then, I like to add it to a spritz bottle. Now with the tea in the spray bottle, you're gonna spray it on yourself, right before you go out the door,” Katz said.

When it's this uncomfortable outdoors, it's incredibly important to stay hydrated. Katz showed us a simple way to turn ordinary water into something fruity and delicious. Watch the video in the player above to see how it’s done!

