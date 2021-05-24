Gun Violence Spikes Across Country Amid Warmer Weather | Inside Edition

Gun Violence Spikes Across Country Amid Warmer Weather

More than 7,500 people have died from gun violence in the United States so far this year. 

It was a violent weekend in America, with reports of at least a dozen mass shootings across eight states, including one at a house party where hundreds gathered for a birthday party. Gunfire erupted from the woods surrounding the home in Southern New Jersey, killing two and wounding 14.

Gov. Phil Murphy expressed outrage Monday over the killings.

“This was a birthday party. A birthday party is supposed to be a joyous event, not a target for those hell bent on inflicting harm on a community,” Murphy said.

In Fort Wayne, Indiana, a gun battle erupted in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Three people were killed at a nightclub in Youngstown, Ohio. And a 14-year-old girl was killed and 14 were wounded at a concert and cookout in South Carolina.

In Chicago, another weekend of gun violence left 10 people dead and 48 wounded. 

“We are not off to a good year. And the sad news is, it’s going to get worse. The summertime spike really starts next weekend with Memorial Day and ends a little after Labor Day,” John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor Christopher Herman told Inside Edition. 

