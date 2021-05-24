Gun Violence Spikes Across Country Amid Warmer Weather

It was a violent weekend in America, with reports of at least a dozen mass shootings across eight states, including one at a house party where hundreds gathered for a birthday party. Gunfire erupted from the woods surrounding the home in Southern New Jersey, killing two and wounding 14.

Gov. Phil Murphy expressed outrage Monday over the killings.

“This was a birthday party. A birthday party is supposed to be a joyous event, not a target for those hell bent on inflicting harm on a community,” Murphy said.

In Fort Wayne, Indiana, a gun battle erupted in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Three people were killed at a nightclub in Youngstown, Ohio. And a 14-year-old girl was killed and 14 were wounded at a concert and cookout in South Carolina.

In Chicago, another weekend of gun violence left 10 people dead and 48 wounded.

“We are not off to a good year. And the sad news is, it’s going to get worse. The summertime spike really starts next weekend with Memorial Day and ends a little after Labor Day,” John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor Christopher Herman told Inside Edition.

More than 7,500 people have died from gun violence in the United States so far this year.

