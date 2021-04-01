Who Killed Anthony Merriett? Film Maker Shot Dead While Working on Anti-Gun Violence Video in Philadelphia
Anthony Merriett, 55, was shot and killed Monday when he went to his van to get production equipment for a gun violence documentary.
A 55-year-old Philadelphia man who was working on a film about the city's gun violence was fatally shot on Monday evening, CBS reported.
Police say just before the shooting, Anthony Merriett was inside of a home working for a video production company about the impact gun violence has had on a local family.
“This production company was filming them, sending a message about stop shooting and stopping the gun violence,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Merriett was shot six times when he went to his van to get production equipment, according to Merriett's father, Anthony Merriett Sr. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died.
"They were shooting a video regarding stopping gun violence when he himself became a victim of gun violence that cost him his life," Small said.
No arrests have been made in the shooting and the motive remains unclear.
Merriett's father, Anthony Merriett Sr., told CBS that his son was "a good dad" and father of several children.
