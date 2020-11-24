Tips for Tackling Your Last-Minute Thanksgiving Shopping Amid a Pandemic

With Thanksgiving only three days away, you probably have done your shopping. But if COVID-19 fears or just regular procrastination have caused you to put off getting essentials, Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian reports from Stew Leonard’s Supermarket to share some tips to help you deal with the last minute rush.

The goal is to get in and out quickly to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19 virus, Fabian said. That’s why it’s best to come prepared with a list of the items you need, according to Stew Leonard himself.

You also want to avoid peak shopping hours when the store is crowded and the lines are long. Leonard showed Inside Edition a chart showing the next two days will be very busy, especially on Wednesday.

“The best time to come is after 2 o’clock,” Leonard said. “The shelves will be full. Don’t worry about us running out of anything.”

Another way to get in and out fast — prepared meals.

“Turkey, mashed potato, gravy, roasted vegetables, stuffing — boom that’s your whole Thanksgiving meal, and it’s 20 bucks,” Leonard said.

Most stores have safety precautions, including signs on the floor that keep people socially distant. And you always should wear a mask.

If you don't want to deal with going out, you can get groceries delivered from online services, including Instacart, Fresh Direct or Shipt. The personal shoppers will look at your list, grab everything you need and deliver it to your doorstep.

Meanwhile, across the nation, a record number of Americans are turning to food banks for Thanksgiving. One line in the Bronx snaked down the block and around the corner. For some, it was their first time going to a food bank.

It was a similar scene in Los Angeles, where 2,500 dinners were given away Monday afternoon. Snoop Dogg was among the volunteers.

“This whole event is all about love, giving back and just being blessed and giving blessings out. So I think, that’s what the world needs,” the rapper said.

