Is your car ready to hit the road for the Independence Day holiday? Inside Edition has tips on how to prepare your vehicle for travel.

AAA predicts 60.6 million people will be on the road this July 4th weekend.

"I've seen more than my share of ruined vacations and people breaking down because they weren't prepared to take that road trip," Audra Fordin, founder of Women Auto Know, tells Inside Edition.

Fordin says the first step is to check your battery.

"Extreme heat can drain your battery really fast. Check the battery to make sure that there's no corrosion on the terminals and that it is properly charged. If the battery is three years or older, I recommend to consider testing it or replacing it," Fordin says.

She also recommends making sure your vehicle's air conditioner is working.

"Keep your car cool as a cucumber in this heat. Take a look at the coolant. If the level is low, be sure to have your car checked," Fordin says. "Coolant, also known as antifreeze, is your engine's best friend. If you don't have any coolant in your car and you go on a road trip, your car's gonna overheat. You're stuck on the side of the road and you could have engine damage."

It is also important to check your tires. Extreme heat and hot pavement can make your tires expand so it will be beneficial to check your tire pressure regularly.

"Use the manufacturer's specifications,which is found on the driver's side door jam to know what tire pressure to put in your car," Fordin says. "And don't forget to check the spare."

Fordin also has a tip for saving money on fuel.

"Turn your cruise control on. That way, you maintain an even, steady speed without having to accelerate and decelerate. And that'll give you the best fuel efficiency for your ride," she says.