Tips to Save Money on Thanksgiving Dinner as Turkey Prices Soar This Year

Shopping for a Thanksgiving dinner? You may experience some sticker shock, as turkeys cost a whopping 23% more than last year. In response to higher prices and tightening budgets, many Americans are avoiding traditional turkey this year for cheaper alternatives.

“If it’s just two or three people, (getting a) rotisserie chicken will save you a ton of money,” thrifty chef Lauren Van Lieu tells Inside Edition.

White meat turkey breast is the most expensive, so consider buying turkey parts, she says.

“The thighs separate. The wings. The legs and you can make your own little dinner out of that,” she says.

Van Lieu also recommends buying frozen veggies in bulk as well as frozen pies instead of fresh ones to save on costs.

In Syracuse, New York, frugal living expert Lauren Cobello recommends a nice ham for Thanksgiving, noting a ham that costs $15 is the same weight as a turkey that could cost between $40 and $50.

And with prices soaring, many people are opting to eat out this Thanksgiving.

The 400 seats at Fogo de Chão in New York City fill up multiple times a day on Thanksgiving, manager Katie Calvin tells Inside Edition.

“I think (people like) the opportunity to come out to a restaurant and not worry about the stress of cleaning ad cooking at home,” she says.

Related Stories