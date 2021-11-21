The 'Rolls-Royce' of Thanksgiving Turkeys Costs $329
"This turkey is the nicest turkey that I’ve come across," said Ted Rosen of Dickson's Farmstand Meats. Meanwhile, millions of Americans are getting a jump on what is expected to be one of the busiest travel weeks in history.
Turkey prices are shooting up 14% this year, but would you believe a 25-pounder recently went for $329?
The “Rolls-Royce” of Thanksgiving turkeys come from a farm in Virginia and are bred to be the most delicious you can eat and are even hand-plucked. Some smaller birds from KellyBronze still sell for a pricey $200.
“It even comes with its own branded thermometer, ‘cause they don’t want you to overcook it,” said Ted Rosen of Dickson’s Farmstand Meats.
"This turkey is the nicest turkey that I’ve come across, I think in terms of flavor, in terms of the experience. And even from the fat and drippings that you’re gonna make your gravy with. It will make your gravy taste that much better,” Rosen said.
Meanwhile, millions of Americans are getting a jump on what is expected to be one of the busiest travel weeks in history.
Four million people are expected to take to the air. For many of them, it will be the first time they’re flying since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
