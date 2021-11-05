Why Thanksgiving Turkeys Are Going to Cost More This Season

As we approach Thanksgiving, the cost of the beloved bird is going to be higher than usual, and some popular holiday food items might not even be on the shelves due to stocking issues.

Inside Edition visited Double Brook farm in New Jersey, where turkeys will cost double what they did a year ago due to higher demand and lower production, thanks to the disruption of the supply chain.

The prices of side dishes will also go up 5%, according to Fox News.

Even non-food items like aluminum pans will have a price-hike.

Stew Leonard of the namesake store has some tips to save a few bucks this season, telling Inside Edition, “plan your meal, have a list and stick to it."

Leonard says it is cheaper to buy the ingredients for your sides and make them yourself rather than buying prepared food items.

Food blogger Dina Deleasa-Gonsar has already made her list and tells Inside Edition a tip that she wants all to know — start shopping now.

"Once you make you list, you can go shopping in your pantry. Take inventory so you're not overbuying,” she said. “Big-ticket items like your pumpkin and your sweet potatoes you wanna start early. You don't wanna go to the store and the shelves are empty.”

She is cutting costs by cooking turkey legs instead of the whole bird.

She also suggests making desserts at home rather than buying pies and cookies at a bakery.

