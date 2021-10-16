Butterball, LLC, is recalling roughly 14,107 pounds of ground turkey.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that the products in question, produced on September 28, 2021, “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic.”

The ground turkey recalled includes the “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with a sell or freeze-by date of 10/18/2021 and the “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with a sell or freeze-by date of 10/17/2021, according to the press release.

They add that these particular items were shipped to locations nationwide.

The recall was triggered after a customer complained about seeing blue plastic in their raw ground turkey. So far, there have been no reports of illnesses or injuries due to consumption.

If anyone has purchased these products, they are encouraged to throw them out. They may also return them where they were purchased.

Any customers with questions can visit the FSIS recall website or contact Butterball directly on their hotline.

Since the recall, Butterball released a statement to CNN. “The health and safety of the people who enjoy our products is a top priority for Butterball, and we work hard to ensure our product safety program meets or exceeds government regulations," they said.

"It is important to note the current investigation indicates this does not represent a food safety concern according to FDA guidance."

Related Stories