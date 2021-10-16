Butterball Recalls Over 14,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Products Due to Possible Contamination | Inside Edition

Butterball Recalls Over 14,000 Pounds of Ground Turkey Products Due to Possible Contamination

Human Interest
An overhead close up of 99% lean ground turkey meat laying on a white styrofoam tray
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 10:20 AM PDT, October 16, 2021

The recall was triggered after a customer complained about seeing blue plastic in their raw ground turkey.

Butterball, LLC, is recalling roughly 14,107 pounds of ground turkey. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that the products in question, produced on September 28, 2021, “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic.”

The ground turkey recalled includes the “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with a sell or freeze-by date of 10/18/2021 and the “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with a sell or freeze-by date of 10/17/2021, according to the press release.

They add that these particular items were shipped to locations nationwide.

The recall was triggered after a customer complained about seeing blue plastic in their raw ground turkey. So far, there have been no reports of illnesses or injuries due to consumption.

If anyone has purchased these products, they are encouraged to throw them out. They may also return them where they were purchased.

Any customers with questions can visit the FSIS recall website or contact Butterball directly on their hotline.

Since the recall, Butterball released a statement to CNN. “The health and safety of the people who enjoy our products is a top priority for Butterball, and we work hard to ensure our product safety program meets or exceeds government regulations," they said.

"It is important to note the current investigation indicates this does not represent a food safety concern according to FDA guidance."

Related Stories

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods Battle It Out to Win Kids Over With Their Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets
Cats on Raw Meat Diet May Have Passed Tuberculosis to Humans, Study Finds
Stock up on These Protein-Packed Foods if There's a Meat Shortage
Tips to Prevent Getting Sick By Eating Improperly Cooked Ground BeefInvestigative

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Cadaver Dogs Brought in During Search for Brian Laundrie in Florida Swamp as Reward Reaches $200K
Cadaver Dogs Brought in During Search for Brian Laundrie in Florida Swamp as Reward Reaches $200K
1

Cadaver Dogs Brought in During Search for Brian Laundrie in Florida Swamp as Reward Reaches $200K

Crime
Woman Discovers More Than 90 Snakes Were Living Underneath Her California Home
Woman Discovers More Than 90 Snakes Were Living Underneath Her California Home
2

Woman Discovers More Than 90 Snakes Were Living Underneath Her California Home

Animals
Alex Murdaugh Is a Person of Interest in Wife and Son’s Murder, His Lawyer Says
Alex Murdaugh Is a Person of Interest in Wife and Son’s Murder, His Lawyer Says
3

Alex Murdaugh Is a Person of Interest in Wife and Son’s Murder, His Lawyer Says

Crime
Banksy’s Famous 'Love is in the Bin' Shredded Painting Sells for an Astounding $25.4 Million at Auction
Banksy’s Famous 'Love is in the Bin' Shredded Painting Sells for an Astounding $25.4 Million at Auction
4

Banksy’s Famous 'Love is in the Bin' Shredded Painting Sells for an Astounding $25.4 Million at Auction

Offbeat
Specialists Treat Tiny Birds Rescued From Recent Southern California Oil Spill
Specialists Treat Tiny Birds Rescued From Recent Southern California Oil Spill
5

Specialists Treat Tiny Birds Rescued From Recent Southern California Oil Spill

Animals