A 100-year-old tradition is still going strong in Pakistan.

Some reports say painting modes of transportation goes back thousands of years in the county.

Other reports say it started in the 1920s with companies painting their logos directly onto their vehicles, but the practice has evolved to cover the entire truck with elaborate works of art.

For some artists it’s more than a hobby. It’s a living.

Intricate designs of scenery, animals, historical figures and stories are carefully crafted onto trucks by skilled painters who take tremendous pride in their work.

Some trucks even feature wood carvings and fancy upholstery.

Truck art has become a sort of competition among drivers who all want their rides to stand out and be admired.

It certainly makes the days on the road a little brighter.