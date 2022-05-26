Those planning to travel Memorial Day weekend should expect to spend more money than in previous years due to the rising costs in areas often considered part of holiday travel in recent months, but that’s unlikely to deter many weary Americans from hitting the roads.

Sixty-two percent of Americans are expected to travel, up 122% from just a year ago, and the increase in cost they are expected to spend is not acting as a deterrent.

The top five destinations for many in the U.S. this Memorial Day weekend are Orlando, Florida; Seattle, Washington; Miami, Florida; Las Vegas Nevada; and Anaheim, California.

Anaheim is home to Disneyland, a popular destination for Micky Mouse fans of all ages, but the cost of enjoying the theme park is at an all-time high. A family of four from New Jersey just paid more than $8,000 for five days in the Magic Kingdom.

Amanda Reising is heading to Orlando, but skyrocketing prices meant some last-minute economizing. “We had to readjust everything,” she said. “Cheaper hotel, no eating out, going to drive instead of fly.”

Reising is among the estimated 34 million Americans taking a road trip this weekend. They will spend about 50% more on gas than travelers did Memorial Day weekend of last year.

But there are ways to save on gas, according to travel expert Brian Kelly, known as the Points Guy.

“Try to fit all your luggage inside the vehicle instead of in an overhead rack, that increases drag and reduces fuel efficiency,” he told Inside Edition.

Also obey the speed limit, as the faster a vehicle is moving, the more fuel it burns, Kelly said.

“If you decrease your speed by five to 10 miles per hour, you can increase your fuel economy by 14%. A lot of people don’t realize how they drive impacts their fuel economy,” he said.

Airfare has also seen a significant spike in cost in recent months.

Those taking to the sky can expect to spend 36% more than they would have at the same time last year, as well as experience long lines at airports and packed flights, as air travel is up 25% compared to last year. Still, Kelly suggests it may be worth spending more for convenience.

“When possible, book nonstop flights, even if they are more expensive, because when you add in connections, you are asking for your trip to be interrupted,” he told Inside Edition.

Sign up for TSA precheck or Clear and try bringing only carry-on luggage, he said. He also recommends booking the first flight of the day.

“As the day goes on, delays start piling up and snowballing,” he said.

