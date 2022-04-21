Former President Donald Trump says that a promo for his upcoming interview with TV personality Piers Morgan was "deceptively" edited to make it appear like he stormed out.



In the preview, Morgan appears to question Trump about his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.



“It was a free and fair election. You lost,” Morgan said.



“Only a fool would think that,” Trump said



“You think I'm a fool?” Morgan said.



“I do now, yeah,” Trump said.



The clips were released to promote Morgan’s new show, “Uncensored,” which will premiere next week on Fox Nation.



“Let’s finish up the interview. Turn the camera off. Very dishonest,” Trump appears to say in the promo.

Trump claims in a statement released Thursday that the promo was misleadingly edited.

“Piers Morgan attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make it look like I walked out,” Trump said.

The former president also released his own audio of the interview, in which Morgan appears to say, "That was a great interview," and "I really appreciate it." Trump then said, "Turn the camera off."



Caitlyn Jenner canceled a scheduled interview with Morgan Thursday, citing his "repulsive misconduct.” But Morgan doubled down on British TV.

“The promo reflects exactly what happened. Donald Trump got very angry about one particular thing and couldn't let it go,” he said.

Related Stories