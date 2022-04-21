Trump Claims Piers Morgan Interview Promo Was 'Deceptively' Edited to Look Like He Walked Out
The former president released his own audio of the interview, which sounds as if the conversation ended amicably. A promo released for Morgan's new show on Fox Nation presents a conflicting narrative.
Former President Donald Trump says that a promo for his upcoming interview with TV personality Piers Morgan was "deceptively" edited to make it appear like he stormed out.
In the preview, Morgan appears to question Trump about his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
“It was a free and fair election. You lost,” Morgan said.
“Only a fool would think that,” Trump said
“You think I'm a fool?” Morgan said.
“I do now, yeah,” Trump said.
The clips were released to promote Morgan’s new show, “Uncensored,” which will premiere next week on Fox Nation.
“Let’s finish up the interview. Turn the camera off. Very dishonest,” Trump appears to say in the promo.
Trump claims in a statement released Thursday that the promo was misleadingly edited.
“Piers Morgan attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make it look like I walked out,” Trump said.
The former president also released his own audio of the interview, in which Morgan appears to say, "That was a great interview," and "I really appreciate it." Trump then said, "Turn the camera off."
Caitlyn Jenner canceled a scheduled interview with Morgan Thursday, citing his "repulsive misconduct.” But Morgan doubled down on British TV.
“The promo reflects exactly what happened. Donald Trump got very angry about one particular thing and couldn't let it go,” he said.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
How the Bungled Brooklyn Bank Robbery That Inspired 'Dog Day Afternoon' Made 1 Man a Household NameCrime
Massachusetts Girl, 14, Confronts Man Allegedly Breaking Into Her Home, Takes Down His License Plate for CopsCrime
NYC Mom Orsolya Gaal Stabbed Nearly 60 Times, Killer Texted Her Husband 'Your Whole Family Is Next:' ReportCrime
Parents of California Teen Connerjack Oswalt Overjoyed That He Was Found in Utah After Vanishing 3 Years AgoHuman Interest
Teen Charged With Murder After 10-Year-Old Sister Dies in House Fire That He Deliberately Set: CopsCrime