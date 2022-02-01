Trump Ripped Up Numerous Documents During His Presidency That Had to Be Taped Back Together: Report

Documents that were torn up by former President Donald Trump and pieced back together have now been handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration, according to the agency.

The agency said that Trump tore up records on numerous occasions, and in 2018 Politico reported that Trump often ripped up papers and threw them in the floor or in the trash, which was against the Presidential Records Act.

The act requires that memos, letters, emails, and documents be kept until the end of the presidency and then given to the Archives at end of the president’s term, so Trump’s ripped documents had to be taped back together, CBS News reported.

CNN reported that some of the ripped-up documents had to do with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the investigation that followed.

Last month, a House select committee obtained more than 700 pages of documents from the Archives after Trump lost his battle to prevent their release from the Archives. The select committee had requested the records from the Archives related to Jan. 6.

Trump then sued the committee to keep them from being released, but the Supreme Court declined to withhold the documents.

“The Select Committee has already begun to receive records that the former President had hoped to keep hidden and we look forward to additional productions regarding this important information,” Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement after it was ruled the documents would be released.

