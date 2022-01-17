DirectTV Will Drop Pro-Trump, Conservative One American News Network
OANN is known for its strong support of former President Donald Trump and his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was rigged.
The country's largest satellite provider has said it will drop One America News Network, a conservative media group that supports Donald Trump and promulgates unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.
DirectTV said in a statement, “We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires."
The pay satellite service did not say when its contract with the right-wing agency will terminate.
Herring Networks is the parent company of OANN.
In 2020, YouTube suspended OANN's channel for violating the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy, CBS News reported.
Network personality Chanel Rion also repeated baseless claims that voter fraud had resulted in Democrat Joe Biden winning the White House in 2020.
The announcement by DirecTV, which is 70% owned by AT&T, comes some three months after Reuters reported that OANN's founder testified that AT&T inspired him to begin the network. Court testimony also revealed that OANN receives nearly all of its revenue from DirecTV.
