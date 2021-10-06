Donald Trump Didn't Make Forbes' 400 Richest Americans List for First Time in 25 Years
Trump’s net worth is currently estimated at $2.5 billion, and last year he was 339 on the list.
Donald Trump isn’t included in the annual Forbes list of the 400 richest Americans this year, the first time he’s been excluded in 25 years.
Trump’s net worth is currently estimated at $2.5 billion, which left him $400 million short of making the cut this year.
Trump was number 339 last year and his net worth was roughly the same, but according to Forbes, he is "down $600 million since the start of the pandemic.” He had also been steadily dropping on the list in years prior, according to Forbes. In 2019, he was 275 on the list.
Forbes also said Trump could be a lot richer if he chose to divest in many of his assets.
"By plowing that $2.4 billion in an index fund tracking the S&P 500, for example, Trump's fortune would have ballooned to $4.5 billion by now, leaving him 80% richer than he is today," Forbes reports. "His refusal to divest, in other words, cost him $2 billion."
The cutoff to be on the list increased to $2.9 billion from $2.1 billion this year. Oprah Winfrey was also dropped from the list.
Topping the list this year was Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with an estimated net worth of $201 billion. Tesla and SpaceX's Elon Musk was ranked second with an estimated $190.5 billion. Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates followed them in the third and fourth spots.
