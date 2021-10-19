Donald Trump Criticizes Colin Powell in Statement Following Former Secretary of State's Death

As the nation united in mourning the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former President Donald Trump released a statement disparaging the decorated general and trailblazer.

“Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday,” Trump said in a statement released by his office Tuesday. “He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”

He was the only living former U.S. president to speak ill of Powell, 84, who died of COVID-19 complications.

"General Colin Powell understood what was best in this country, and tried to bring his own life, career, and public statements in line with that ideal," former President Barack Obama said. "Michelle and I will always look to him as an example of what America—and Americans—can and should be."

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Powell was "a courageous soldier, a skilled commander, a dedicated diplomat, and a good and decent man."

Former President George W. Bush called Powell "a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many presidents relied on General Powell's counsel and experience. ... He was such a favorite of presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom — twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad."

President Joe Biden called Powell his friend and "trusted confidant in good and hard times."

"Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation's strength and security above all," Biden said in a statement.

This is not the first time Trump has released a statement insulting the legacy of those he did not consider an ally following their death. Sen. John McCain and civil rights leader John Lewis were also excoriated by Trump after they died.

Powell, a Republican, backed President Joe Biden last year and spoke out in the wake of the Capitol Assault on Jan. 6.

“Trump refuses to acknowledge that he wasn't reelected. He has people who go along with him on that,” Powell told Bob Woodward in an interview in July.

Before that, Powell called on Trump to resign in the wake of the insurrection.

"I wish he would do what Nixon did and just step down. Somebody ought to go up to him and it's over," Powell said in an interview with "Today" in January. "Plane's waiting for you. You're out."

