Trump Tweets He Will Check Out of Walter Reed Hospital Monday Evening

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he plans to return to the West Wing Monday evening after falling ill with COVID-19 and being hospitalized for nearly three days. "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!" the president wrote Monday afternoon. "Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

Trump was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon by Military One after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, has dodged multiple questions asked by reporters since knowledge of the president's illness became public. Specific questions about Trump's oxygen levels and the results from his lung scans are examples of the questions avoided by Conley.

Over the last few months, Trump has demonstrated little fear or concern over the virus, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and counting. Since he was admitted to the hospital over the weekend, Trump's Twitter presence has remained rampant –– he even posted a video while at the hospital thanking the doctors and nurses at the hospital but continued to downplay the gravity of the illness.

"It's been a very interesting journey," he said in a video posted Sunday to Twitter. "I have learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school, this isn't lets read the books school. And I get it and I understand it. It's a very interesting thing."

