'Twilight' Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and Girlfriend Died From Effects of Fentanyl, Cocaine: Report

“Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, died from the effects of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication in what has been ruled an accident, officials in Nevada said.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg told the Associated Press Monday it had been determined that drug use killed the 30-year-old actor and his 27-year-old girlfriend. The couple's bodies were discovered May 13 in their Las Vegas condo.

Officers reported finding a white powder on the dresser and said there was no evidence of foul play, the AP reported.

Boyce appeared as Tyler Crowley in “Twilight,” the 2008 film alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Following his death, Boyce's mother eulogized him on her Facebook page.

"My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef ... oh man,” she wrote.

She wrote that her son was in the process of starting what she called a "wing business" called West Wings and boasted of the intricate details Boyce had considered in what she was confident would have been a success.

“He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave ... those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good," she said. "I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion."

Boyce is survived by a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, according to People. Adepoju is survived by a son named Egypt, according to reports.

