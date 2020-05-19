‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and Girlfriend Found Dead in Las Vegas Home: Reports

“Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, were found dead inside their Las Vegas condo, according to reports. The 30-year-old actor, who appeared in the “Twilight” saga as Tyler Crowley, and his 27-year-old girlfriend were found dead by a family member who went to check in on them last week, authorities said.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet revealed the cause of death for the two. Boyce's mother eulogized him on her Facebook page.

"My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef ... oh man,” she wrote.

She wrote that her son was in the process of starting what she called a "wing business" called West Wings and boasted of the intricate details Boyce had considered in what she was confident would have been a success.

“He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave ... those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good," she said. "I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion."

The actor, who turned 30 in December, posted a now-haunting Instagram caption with his childhood photograph at the time.

"At one point, I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old," he wrote. "Over the years, like everyone else, I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive."

His final Instagram post came on Mother’s Day where he wished Natalie all the best.

He is survived by a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, according to People. Adepoju is survived by a son named Egypt, according to reports.

