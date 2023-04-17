Twins Die in Tragic Incident After 1 Brother Tries to Save the Other From Drowning

Human Interest
Miami-Dade police car
Getty
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:19 AM PDT, April 17, 2023

A teen jumped into a lake in an attempt to save his twin brother. Unfortunately, neither of them knew how to swim and they both drowned.

Teen twin brothers are dead after one tried to save the other from drowning in a Florida lake.

Police have identified the twin brothers as Andrew and Alex Paul, both 13, according to NBC Miami.

The incident involving the boys happened on April 7 after one of the brothers fell in the lake, NBC Miami reported. His brother jumped in to rescue him, but unfortunately neither of them knew how to swim and they drowned, said the news site.

Authorities responded to the lake and were able to pull the brothers from the water, WESH reported. The twins were rushed to the hospital where they both died, according to the news site. 

A friend of the family said a fence should be put up around the lake to prevent future incidents like this one. 

"Put that place secure for those kids because I don't want more kids to be a victim of that place," Adelene D’Haiti told WESH. "Today it's hers, tomorrow it can be other kids, other parents."

The twins’ father, Joinel Louis, spoke to 7News about the big dreams his sons had, saying ​​“One wanted to be a police officer, the other one a firefighter,” he said. “They wanted to help people.”

Related Stories

Lawsuits Filed After 2 Kids Killed in Separate Garage Door Incidents
Historic Floods Force Florida Airport to Shut Down
$200,000 in Dimes Stolen From a Truck Left in a Walmart Parking Lot
Oregon Grandfather Hailed a Hero by Grandkids After He Saves Woman From FireHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Gun- and God-Loving Air Force Airman, 21, Suspected of Leaking Top-Secret Pentagon Papers
Gun- and God-Loving Air Force Airman, 21, Suspected of Leaking Top-Secret Pentagon Papers
1

Gun- and God-Loving Air Force Airman, 21, Suspected of Leaking Top-Secret Pentagon Papers

News
Lori Vallow Daybell’s Brother Alex Cox Believed He Was ‘Their Fall Guy,’ His Wife Testifies During Trial
Lori Vallow Daybell’s Brother Alex Cox Believed He Was ‘Their Fall Guy,’ His Wife Testifies During Trial
2

Lori Vallow Daybell’s Brother Alex Cox Believed He Was ‘Their Fall Guy,’ His Wife Testifies During Trial

Crime
Drunk Man Breaks Into Florida Police HQ, Takes Shower, Defecates on Floor, Steals Uniform, Walks Out: Cops
Drunk Man Breaks Into Florida Police HQ, Takes Shower, Defecates on Floor, Steals Uniform, Walks Out: Cops
3

Drunk Man Breaks Into Florida Police HQ, Takes Shower, Defecates on Floor, Steals Uniform, Walks Out: Cops

Crime
Grandfather of 16 Hailed a ‘Hero’ After Saving Woman From Raging Hotel Fire
Grandfather of 16 Hailed a ‘Hero’ After Saving Woman From Raging Hotel Fire
4

Grandfather of 16 Hailed a ‘Hero’ After Saving Woman From Raging Hotel Fire

Heroes
Mom Denied Custody Day Before Son's Fatal Beating Sues Agency After Reporting Abuse for 20 Months Before Death
Mom Denied Custody Day Before Son's Fatal Beating Sues Agency After Reporting Abuse for 20 Months Before Death
5

Mom Denied Custody Day Before Son's Fatal Beating Sues Agency After Reporting Abuse for 20 Months Before Death

Crime