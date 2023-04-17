Teen twin brothers are dead after one tried to save the other from drowning in a Florida lake.

Police have identified the twin brothers as Andrew and Alex Paul, both 13, according to NBC Miami.

The incident involving the boys happened on April 7 after one of the brothers fell in the lake, NBC Miami reported. His brother jumped in to rescue him, but unfortunately neither of them knew how to swim and they drowned, said the news site.

Authorities responded to the lake and were able to pull the brothers from the water, WESH reported. The twins were rushed to the hospital where they both died, according to the news site.

A friend of the family said a fence should be put up around the lake to prevent future incidents like this one.

"Put that place secure for those kids because I don't want more kids to be a victim of that place," Adelene D’Haiti told WESH. "Today it's hers, tomorrow it can be other kids, other parents."

The twins’ father, Joinel Louis, spoke to 7News about the big dreams his sons had, saying ​​“One wanted to be a police officer, the other one a firefighter,” he said. “They wanted to help people.”

