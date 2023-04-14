Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was forced to close as historic rainfalls hit the area.

More than two feet of rain fell in 24 hours, preventing planes from taking off from the runway.

Fort Lauderdale Police advised people to stay off the roads as streets were flooded and tow trucks were working to remove broken-down cars on various roads.

Drone footage showed the extent of the emergency with hundreds of cars stuck for many blocks.

“I’ve worked a lot of natural disasters doing rescue work and I’ve never seen flooding like this,” drone operator Douglas Thorn tells Inside Edition.

Lawyer Thomas Sternberg’s flight from Tampa to Fort Lauderdale was canceled due to the extreme weather. He ended up renting a car with strangers to make a treacherous six-hour drive home.

A mom and daughter standing in front of him at the airport turned around and asked Sternberg, “do you just wanna drive,” he tells Inside Edition.

Sternberg says the mile within his apartment was inaccessible. “Cars were flooding every side street you would look down. Cars were underwater, people were swimming through the streets to try and get to just even somewhat of a higher ground,” he says.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport officials announced that travel activity resumed Friday.

