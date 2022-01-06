Two Winning Powerball Tickets Will Split $632.6 Million Jackpot

Two Powerball ticket holders are about to have a very lucky start to the new year. According to lottery officials, two winning tickets have been identified for the $632.6 million jackpot – the seventh biggest jackpot in Powerball history.

The two winning tickets, one in California and the other in Wisconsin, will split the $632.6 million jackpot – either $316.3 million each if proceeds are taken over 28 years, or $225.1 million if the prize is accepted in a lump sum.

Additionally, at least 3 million tickets won prizes between $4 to $2 million. Two of those winning tickets are worth $2 million, and 12 of those winning tickets are worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46, and the Powerball number was 17, with a Power Play multiplier of 2.

The jackpot was originally estimated at $610 million but jumped after more tickets were sold.

