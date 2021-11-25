Uber is throwing their hat into the ring of the newly minted cannabis business in Ontario, Canada, by allowing customers to make orders of the product, BBC reported.

A company spokesperson said Monday that customers can place orders via their popular Uber Eats app and then they can pick it up at their nearest Tokyo Smoke store, CNN reported.

Uber did not say if they will do the same thing in other parts of Canada or in the United States, BBC reported.

“We will continue to watch regulations and opportunities closely market by market. And as local and federal laws evolve, we will explore opportunities with merchants who operate in other regions,” the Uber spokesperson told Reuters.

Customers will have to verify their age on the app before they can make a purchase, NBC News reported.

Just three years after legalizing the formerly prohibited product, Canada's marijuana market makes and estimated $4 billion a year, BBC reported. The industry is expected to grow to $6.7 billion in 2026, according to data from industry research firm BDS Analytics, CNN said.

