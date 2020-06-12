UConn College Student Accused of 2 Murders Appears in Court

The 23-year-old UConn college student accused of murdering two people in two separate incidents and who was the subject of a manhunt that came to an end last month appeared in Rockville Superior Court Friday. Peter Manfredonia faces numerous charges, including murder, assault in first degree, home invasion, kidnapping with a firearm, assault on an elderly party, larceny and others. He is being held on $7 million bond.

Manfredonia was allegedly on the run in Maryland for six days and peacefully surrendered to Hagerstown police on May 27.

"The family was relieved that this ended peacefully," said Michael Dolan, an attorney representing Manfredonia’s family.

Dolan added that the college student was scared when he surrendered after an alleged crime spree.

Manfredonia is accused of killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers with a machete after the good samaritan offered him a ride, and wounding another man in Connecticut on May 22. He is also accused of holding another man hostage in Willington and stealing his guns and truck, police said.

Police alleged Manfredonia also shot his high school friend, Nichola Eisele, 23, to death on May 24. He allegedly kidnapped Eisele's girlfriend before releasing her 80 miles away in Paterson, New Jersey, according to police. A gun that matched the shooting of Eisele was recovered when Manfredonia was arrested, police said.

“Our hope is that the developments that will be provided today will give the families and communities impacted some kind of closure,” Trooper Josue Dorelus said a press conference Friday.

Manfredonia is on suicide watch at the request of his attorney. He did not enter a plea but his attorney said he will enter a not guilty plea in the future, according to reports.

